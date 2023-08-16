WWE fans cannot believe the last four people to pin Roman Reigns: "WHAT A LINEUP LOL"

WWE fans took to Twitter as they could not believe the list of the last four people who managed to pin Roman Reigns.

Reigns has been the Undisputed Universal Champion for over 1000 days. Not many superstars have been able to pin The Bloodline member. However, recently he was pinned by his cousin Jey Uso at Money in the Bank, but the title wasn't on the line.

Wrestle Features took to Twitter to share an interesting lineup of four WWE superstars, including Jey Uso, who have managed to pin Roman Reigns. The lineup included Shane McMahon, Rowan, and Baron Corbin as the other three stars.

"The last four people to pin Roman Reigns in WWE: Shane McMahon. Rowan. Baron Corbin. Jey Uso," Wrestle Features wrote on Twitter.

You can check out the tweet below:

Fans started commenting in disbelief when they saw the lineup. One fan made fun at the lineup that managed to pin The Head of the Table.

A fan thought Shane McMahon being on the list was "criminal."

While a fan believes Cody Rhodes will be the next one to pin Reigns.

One fan took a shot at Top Dolla as they think he should be the next one to pin Reigns in order to make the list funnier.

Another fan tweeted that Reigns would be ashamed of showing this list to anyone.

Former WWE star Enzo Amore believes he could cut one of the best promos against Roman Reigns

On a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio, Enzo Amore said that during his time in WWE, he was never put against a major talent. He further said that he believes he can cut one of the best promos compared to Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar.

"I've run laps around the people that were there in FCW, NXT. Ran laps around (...) did they ever put me on the microphone in NXT with a major talent? No, because I'd eat them the f**k up. Did they ever put me with a major talent on the microphone? You could put me out there with Roman, with Brock, and I will get to a 3.0 rating, a 4.0 rating, with a scathing promo that I caught on this man, to generate business. And if I wanted to do that in New Japan, given the opportunity, I will take them to the f*****g moon. Bada f*****g boom."

Fans want to see Cody Rhodes dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania 40 to become the Universal Champion. Only time will tell what WWE has in store.

Do you think Roman Reigns will be dethroned anytime soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

