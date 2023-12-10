WWE is holding a major signing's debut till Royal Rumble, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

While WWE already has a stacked roster, a legendary wrestling journalist believes that there is another superstar who will make her in-ring debut at 2024 Royal Rumble.

The star in question is Jade Cargill. Her signing with the Stamford-based promotion had created a sizeable buzz in the pro wrestling community, despite her not yet showcasing her talent inside the WWE ring. The fan support for her is already substantial due to her exploits in AEW, where she was a record-breaking streak holder as the TBS Champion.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter spoke highly of Jade Cargill. He also speculated that her in-ring debut may happen at 2024 Royal Rumble.

"Well you are missing that there is still a diamond in the rough, Jade Cargill. Things could change at the Royal Rumble with Jade Cargill coming in. I think that's what they are holding her for. She came out on social media the other day and said 'Don't rush what's going to be successful.' So, they are working on something very special," Bill Apter said. [1:23 - 1:45]

Jade Cargill shared her thoughts on whether she was ready for the WWE scene

While Jade Cargill is yet to make her in-ring debut, she believes that she is already ready for her run.

Speaking on the Dallas Morning News, she stated:

"I’ve been on TV in front of thousands of people several times, one thing I know how to do is entertain a crowd. And no one — no one — can say different. I can do that. The WWE Universe knows exactly what they’re doing. I trust them. I believe in this system. And when they see me in that ring, understand, there’s no turning back. [WWE]’s believing in everything I’m doing, given me everything that I could fathom. And I’m going to be ready. I’m already ready. But again, it’s on my time, and everybody should be patient. And when I come, just understand I’m taking over," Cargill said.

As of now, it remains to be seen what fate has in store for Jade.

