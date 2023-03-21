WWE personality has a two-word response to Charlotte Flair calling herself a "legend"

WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin recently responded to SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair calling herself a legend on Twitter.

The Queen is currently embroiled in a heated feud with Rhea Ripley, who won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. The Eradicator is set to challenge Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. Though the build to their match had arguably been cold so far, things became heated on the Friday night show last week when the two performers came to blows at ringside.

Amid this, Charlotte Flair recently took to Twitter to share a stunning picture of herself and dubbed herself a "legend." The post generated several reactions, with fans thronging to the comments section.

One such reaction came from Samantha Irvin, one of WWE's ring announcers. The 28-year-old seems to agree with Flair's claim if her reply is anything to go by. Check out her tweet below:

"Damn straight," tweeted Samantha Irvin.

Charlotte Flair wants to work with her husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo

In a recent interview, the SmackDown Women's Champion expressed her desire to share the ring with her husband, Andrade El Idolo, in the future. She cited the example of how Lita and Trish Stratus recently reunited in WWE.

Though Charlotte Flair isn't sure when her dream will materialize, The Queen believes she and Andrade will come together on TV eventually.

"I don’t think you can put a timetable in wrestling. I mean, look at Lita and Trish being back how many years later. I’d like to be with him sooner rather than later. But it’s just whatever, you know, destiny holds for us,” said Charlotte Flair.

Andrade El Idolo has been away from AEW TV since last September due to an injury. It remains to be seen when fans will get to see him back in the promotion.

