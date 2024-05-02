WWE veteran criticizes Ronda Rousey: "Why don't you join the 2020s?" (Exclusive)

Ronda Rousey has caused controversy of late due to her outspoken comments about WWE. Veteran booker and manager Dutch Mantell is the latest high-profile name to question the MMA legend's views on professional wrestling.

Since leaving WWE in 2023, Rousey has taken several digs at the company. The Baddest Woman on the Planet criticized creative team member Bruce Prichard after he allegedly upset former WWE star Aliyah. She also fired shots at Vince McMahon amid ongoing misconduct allegations.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk with Rick Ucchino, Mantell addressed Rousey's claim that pro wrestling is not a sport:

"Again, we go back to the definition of sport. It's a performance, and it's a physical performance, and a sport like in trying to really, really beat [an opponent]? No, that's not the point of what we're trying to do. But for her to say that, I don't even know the purpose of saying that. 'It's not a sport.' Okay, we got it, Ronda. Why don't you join the 2020s? We heard that s**t back in 1992." [1:00 – 1:34]

Watch the video above to hear Mantell's story about Rousey allegedly ignoring him backstage.

Dutch Mantell mocks Ronda Rousey's WWE run

The highlight of Ronda Rousey's wrestling career came in 2019 when she headlined WrestleMania 35 against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Although the UFC Hall of Famer initially received positive reactions in WWE, she became a heel within a year after many fans turned against her.

Dutch Mantell thinks Rousey might have fared better as a pro wrestler if the industry had been a combat sport:

"What difference does it make anyway? Maybe if it had been a sport, she'd have done better in it. I'm not a big fan of Ronda's." [1:36 – 1:47]

Mantell also explained why another wrestling promotion embarrassed WWE due to its superior portrayal of female in-ring competitors.

What are your thoughts on Ronda Rousey's recent remarks? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

