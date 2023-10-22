Randy Orton and 3 WWE stars who could return at Crown Jewel 2023

Crown Jewel 2023 is the upcoming WWE Premium Live Event, set to take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The company has already announced a significant card for this show, including matches such as Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship and Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

However, as the Saudi Arabia show is known to promise surprises and returns, fans can expect some unexpected twists and turns during the event. With that being said, let's discuss four superstars who must return at this year's Crown Jewel PLE.

#4. Randy Orton must return to Crown Jewel 2023

One of the potential stars who could make a comeback at the upcoming Saudi Arabia event is none other than Randy Orton. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of the Viper for quite some time. Recent positive reports about Orton's status have fueled speculations about the Apex Predator making his comeback sooner rather than later in the company, which makes Crown Jewel a likely location for his return.

If Orton returns at Crown Jewel instead of the anticipated Survivor Series Premium Live event, it would undoubtedly come as a shock to the fans and help the company generate significant buzz with this unexpected move.

#3. Tyson Fury must return to Crown Jewel this year

Tyson Fury is also another potential name who might make his return at Crown Jewel 2023. Speculation has already been going around regarding the potential comeback of Fury after he recently expressed his desire to explore more opportunities in WWE.

It is also interesting to note that Tyson Fury wrestled his last match in the company at Crown Jewel 2019 when he faced Braun Strowman. With this year's Crown Jewel approaching, a return from Fury to the show seems to be one of the possible returns that must take place on this PLE.

#2. Brock Lesnar might make his comeback

The return of Brock Lesnar is one of the most highly anticipated comebacks that is expected to take place at this year's Crown Jewel. Since his absence from the SummerSlam Premium Live event, fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of The Beast Incarnate.

With the event in Saudi Arabia known for its surprises and dramatic moments, an appearance from Lesnar seems highly plausible. His unexpected return would undoubtedly add an extra layer of excitement to Crown Jewel 2023.

#1. Jake Paul must appear at Crown Jewel 2023

Jake Paul could make another appearance in the company at this year's Crown Jewel. He previously appeared at last year's edition of the show, aiding his brother Logan Paul in his match against Roman Reigns and the Bloodline. Despite his efforts, the match ended in defeat for the Maverick.

The YouTube Sensation is once again set to compete at Crown Jewel 2023, this time against Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. Jake might attempt to assist his brother once more, potentially leading to Logan Paul claiming the US Championship in Saudi Arabia.

Who would you like to see return to WWE at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below.