Rey Mysterio's former rival to take care of unfinished business with Dominik Mysterio on WWE SmackDown? Analyzing the possibility

It’s been over a year since Rey Mysterio lost his cool with Dominik Mysterio on WWE SmackDown. The father and son duo wrestled each other in an evenly-contested match at WrestleMania 39. In the end, Dominik lost the Hall of Famer due to Bad Bunny’s interference.

Rey may have gotten over his feud with Dominik, but the same shouldn’t probably be said about the iconic Luchador’s former rival. The person is none other than CM Punk, and he might want to take off some unfinished business with The Judgment Day star on SmackDown this week.

The Straight Edge Superstar is set to appear on the blue brand this Friday. This will be Punk’s first appearance on WWE SmackDown in over a decade. It is possible he could be interrupted by Dominik Mysterio during his in-ring promo.

Punk and Dominik are no strangers to each other. The Voice of the Voiceless ruined Rey Mysterio’s daughter Aliyah’s birthday on the blue brand more than a decade ago. The angle was a major part of Punk’s storyline as the leader of the infamous Straight Edge Society.

The former AEW World Champion also trolled Dominik in the lead-up to the father versus son match at WrestleMania 39. Punk wrote under Rey’s post he always wanted to punch Dom after the Hall of Famer accepted his son’s challenge.

Did CM Punk tease a feud with Dominik Mysterio after WWE return?

CM Punk has yet to name his comeback opponent in WWE. That being said, the Second City Saint teased a feud (or some interaction) with Dom Dom on his Instagram Stories after he made his return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Dominik Mysterio didn’t get to confront his father’s former rival at the November 25th Premium Live Event. He did, however, face another of Rey’s former foes, Randy Orton, by becoming the first recipient of the RKO in 18 months.

