Backstage details on WWE's plan for Brock Lesnar to face recently returned megastar at WrestleMania - Reports

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant superstars in the company today. His rise to dominance started after he defeated The Rock at SummerSlam in 2002 to win the WWE Championship. While the two men faced each other again at a live event, it wasn't televised, there had been plans for the two to face each other at WrestleMania in 2014.

The Rock's last major match took place against John Cena in 2013. He did face Erik Rowan at WrestleMania 32, but it was a squash match that ended in seconds. His rivalry against John Cena spanned two WrestleManias, and both men had one victory over one another.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, The Rock, who recently returned on SmackDown last week, was supposed to continue working for WWE after his match against John Cena in 2013 and build towards a massive clash with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. However, he injured his back while shooting for a movie, and the match was nixed.

''One of the reasons he hasn’t done a serious match since the second John Cena match in 2013 was because of the injuries he received in the match which led to the shooting of the moving “Hercules” being moved back. The original plan was for him to continue wrestling at WrestleMania with a one-year build for a 2014 match with Brock Lesnar,'' said Meltzer.

Brock Lesnar ended up beating Undertaker's streak instead

Brock Lesnar's shocking victory over The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 shattered The Deadman's legendary 21-0 undefeated Mania streak, leaving the entire WWE Universe in awe. The Undertaker himself harbored doubts about whether The Beast Incarnate was the ideal candidate to conclude his iconic streak. Here is what The Undertaker had told The Dallas Morning News on the topic:

''Although, I don’t know if Brock was the right guy. I like Brock, me and Brock are friends. I don’t know that Brock needed that win. Brock was a bona fide superstar at that point. So, I don’t know that he needed it," The Undertaker said.

It is interesting to realize that the monumental moment of the streak being broken would not have happened if The Rock had been available to compete at WrestleMania 30 against The Beast Incarnate.