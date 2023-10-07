Backstage reaction to potential CM Punk WWE return - Reports

CM Punk is currently a free agent after being fired by All Elite Wrestling, but his past controversies in WWE could make it difficult for him to return.

Punk made his AEW debut on the 2nd episode of Rampage after being away from professional wrestling for seven years. Wrestling fans sold out the United Center, and everything was looking up for Punk and All Elite Wrestling.

Unfortunately, the good times didn't last, and Punk's time in AEW was marred by injury and far too many controversies. The 44-year-old has proven that he is still incredibly entertaining as a performer, but drama also seems to follow him wherever he goes.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the feeling is that CM Punk would have to mend a lot of fences to return to the company. He still has heat from his departure in 2014, and both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have made it known in the past that they do not like him.

A source told Fightful that they believe Punk showed up at RAW earlier this year because he was looking to get his job back. The source added they don't think a return is in the cards based on how that experience went at RAW.

Fightful added that there appeared to be "feelers" between the two sides to see if there was any interest in September. The report stated that one WWE employee advised someone close to Punk that having a conversation with Vince McMahon would be the best way to return to the company. Several close to Punk believe that he would return to the company, and WWE sources believe the ball is in their court to decide whether or not to bring him back.

Jim Cornette believes WWE will bring CM Punk back

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently stated that he believes CM Punk will return to WWE.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette claimed that the company will take Punk back because nobody else would make a bigger difference in their business at the moment. Cornette added that Punk has a ton of buzz surrounding him after being fired by AEW.

"If CM Punk wants to go back to wrestling, they will take him because who else in the world right now, or for the next year, contractually would make a bigger difference in WWE's business than CM Punk? And how hot was Cody [Rhodes] at AEW when he goes there, and it's a whole new world. Punk is same thing. It only probably more magnified because he's more controversial. He's gotten more attention in the period of time leading up to his potential debut there whenever that may take place." [From 04:10 to 04:52]

CM Punk may have been fired from AEW last month, but the wrestling world cannot stop talking about it. Only time will tell what the future holds for the controversial star.

Do you think Punk will return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

