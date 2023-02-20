Backstage report on Triple H being “underwhelmed” by several returning WWE Superstars

Triple H has brought back several formerly released stars since taking control of WWE's creative department. However, many of those signings have not clicked with fans, with past reports stating that Hunter was "underwhelmed" by a few rehired stars.

The Game took over the reins of the company's creative department in July last year after Vince McMahon abruptly announced his retirement from pro wrestling amid misconduct allegations.

While the 77-year-old is now back in the company, numerous reports have assured that Hunter is still in charge of the booking decisions.

Fightful Select recently provided an update on a previous report that stated The Game was not pleased with how some of his signings turned out. Fightful stated that if the aforementioned report is true, then it is being downplayed by WWE, and Hunter is not the one to say such things out loud, even if he believes it.

It also noted that the company did not expect the recently brought-back stars to ascend to the top immediately and were signed to add depth to the RAW and SmackDown rosters.

Triple H got emotional during the post-WWE Elimination Chamber press conference

Triple H has done a lot of notable work ever since becoming the head of the booking team. The 14-time world champion has made several alterations to WWE programming in addition to adding depth to the roster that looked bleak at one point.

Hunter booked his first Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Montreal, Canada. The event was headlined by one of the most anticipated matches in recent history as Roman Reigns took on Sami Zayn in the latter's hometown. The event overall received huge praise from fans and critics alike.

During the post-event press conference, Triple H got emotional remembering the late, great Pat Patterson:

"It was really about Pat Patterson. I could feel him up there. I could feel him up there in this moment in Montreal. With tears in his eyes, sitting there. It was something special that he would have enjoyed," said Triple H.

It'll be interesting to see what Hunter and WWE have in store for the WrestleMania season. So far, three matches have been confirmed for the Showcase of Immortals. However, with over a month left before the event, things could change along the way.

