The last few hours have been earth-shattering for WWE as CM Punk made his return to the company.

Survivor Series: WarGames emanated from the Allstate Arena in Chicago this week. The show featured a returning Randy Orton who fought alongside Cody Rhodes and his team against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. However, the highlight of the night took place when CM Punk's music hit and the veteran returned amidst deafening cheers from the Chicago fans.

After the event, Fightful Select reported some of the backstage reactions of the main event talent. The report stated that there was a mixed reaction from the main event talent in WWE to the news. Some were upset, while others were happy and curious. The report specifically named Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre as two stars who were visibly irate with the return.

"As it pertains to the main event talent being upset, there are numerous talent on the roster in general upset, just as there are some excited, curious and about every emotion. Talent were pulled aside before the WarGames match and told that CM Punk would be returning at the conclusion of the show. At least one talent claimed legitimately to be upset by the return of Punk, and both Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins looked visibly angry."

Seth Rollins tried to confront CM Punk at the event

It may be possible that very few people were aware of Punk's return at Survivor Series.

Seth Rollins, for one, was irate when he saw Punk make an entrance. While the returning star was on the entrance ramp taking in the applause from the fans. Seth almost charged at Punk and had to be restrained by the likes of Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Rollins yelled at the star and even flipped him off.

It is hard to say whether this is due to real-life heat between the two, or just an angle to set up a huge match between them. Either way, it will be interesting to see how Punk's latest run in WWE unfolds.

