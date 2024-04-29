Details surrounding Drew McIntyre’s new contract; potential pay rise - Reports

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has finally re-signed with the Stamford-based company. A recent report shared details about his new deal with World Wrestling Entertainment.

The 38-year-old headed into WrestleMania XL weekend amid uncertainty regarding his future with the wrestling promotion. At The Show of Shows, he defeated Seth Rollins on Night Two to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

However, after winning the title, McIntyre confronted CM Punk, who called the match, only to get attacked by the Second City Saint. It allowed Damian Priest to make his way to the ring to cash in his Money In The Bank contract and become the new champion.

In the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer's Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that the former WWE Champion had signed a three-year deal with the company. He also talked about McIntyre getting pushed as a top star, especially after Punk's injury at Royal Rumble earlier this year.

Meltzer further speculated that although there is no confirmation, the Scottish Warrior might be making nearly $4 million a year according to his new deal.

Drew McIntyre opens up about his previous WWE Championship run

Drew McIntyre has been one of the most popular performers on the WWE roster for some time now. The Scotsman was one of the top stars to make regular appearances during the pandemic. He also won the WWE Championship twice during this period.

During an interview with ReviewSTL earlier this year, Drew McIntyre claimed that being the WWE Champion during the pandemic was the proudest moment of his wrestling career. He further shed light on the adversaries faced by the company and the world in general during the period.

"It's hard to pick one. I'm just very proud of everything I've been able to do in the ring and out [of] the ring. I guess being the champion during the pandemic time. Just because it was such an unpredictable time, such a scary time. Nobody knew what was going on. But everybody was genuinely worried, and WWE decided to push ahead with that original content that every other sports and entertainment shut down. Some of our top superstars stepped away, and it was up to somebody to step up, and I was given the chance to step up and be that leader," he said.

Drew McIntyre was recently confronted by Sheamus on an episode of Monday Night RAW. The two long-time friends fired shots at each other, hinting at a potential rivalry in the near future. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former World Heavyweight Champion as wrestling fans await CM Punk's in-ring return.

