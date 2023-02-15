Report on who was the one behind Cody Rhodes' match from WWE RAW this week

According to the latest reports, Cody Rhodes vs. Baron Corbin on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW was produced by WWE official Adam Pearce.

Baron Corbin stated in a backstage segment that he would be better off without WWE Hall of Famer JBL. The former United States Champion added that he was the last person to pin Roman Reigns and that Sami Zayn and The American Nightmare had no chance. Rhodes approached Corbin as he was trash-talking the former's family and attacked him.

Rhodes dragged the former US Champion to the ringside, and a referee appeared to call the match. Corbin was sent outside early on before being hit with a big dive by the former TNT Champion.

The 38-year-old star was sent to the steel steps before The American Nightmare delivered Cross Rhodes in the ring and won.

Fightful Select has reported that former NWA World Champion Adam Pearce was responsible for creating the entire segment of Baron Corbin vs. Cody Rhodes.

Alongside being a producer, Pearce is also an official and has appeared in several on-screen segments.

Baron Corbin takes a cheap shot at Cody Rhodes after Monday Night RAW

The former United States Champion has been having a bad run on WWE RAW lately. Following an upset at the hands of Rhodes on the red brand, he went on a verbal rant.

In a WWE Digital Exclusive interview with Byron Saxton following RAW, Baron Corbin complained that the match was not sanctioned and was embarrassing.

"I went out there, and I got embarrassed in a match that wasn't even sanctioned. Who gives Cody Rhodes the right to make a match? That was embarrassing. How many people are sitting out there? How many people are watching at home? You saw what happened to me last week. Everybody is laughing and making a joke out of my career. All I do is grind around here, Byron," he said.

Following a string of setbacks, JBL dropped Corbin as a client, and the 38-year-old is now on his own. By winning the Men's Royal Rumble, Rhodes has already punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39.

It'll be interesting to see if Baron Corbin appears during the Grandest Stage of Them All in April.

