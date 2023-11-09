Rumor killer on WWE updating CM Punk's profile on their website

WWE Universe has been buzzing over a report that WWE had recently updated the profile of former superstar CM Punk. Unfortunately, as it turns out, this is not really the case.

Over the last 24 hours, social media has been flooded with screenshots of CM Punk's profile on WWE.com as it appears following a Google search. Fans noted that the profile was said to be updated within the day, with many concluding that this most certainly meant that the Second City Saint would be returning to WWE.

However, a report from Ringside News has cleared up these claims. The outlet explains that the profile's "update" is most likely the former WWE Champion's name included in a newer post elsewhere on the site.

"For those asking, #CMPunk’s WWE page was NOT updated. WWE’s website uses profile tags and they are updated anytime a wrestler is tagged, thus indicating what appears to be an update but actually is not. Likely case scenario, WWE just added a retro clip that featured him," Ringside News tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Rumors surrounding CM Punk's potential return to WWE have circulated for months, growing stronger following both his abrupt exit from AEW and Survivor Series taking place in his hometown of Chicago, IL.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T comments on CM Punk's potential return to WWE

Wrestling legend Booker T recently shared his opinion regarding the CM Punk/WWE rumors.

On a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, The former World Heavyweight Champion acknowledged that Punk quit WWE on less than good terms but noted that other superstars who have left in similar fashion issues have returned to the company at some point:

"The thing is also, I'm gonna go out on a limb here, I'm not gonna put it past WWE hiring him back. I don't know. I can't say. But I do know that just about everybody that's left WWE has come back no matter what problems they've had. Even, you know, The Ultimate Warrior, which I don't think anybody thought The Ultimate Warrior would come back because he was more hated than Ahmed Johnson [laughs]. The only person who didn't come back Ahmed Johnson because he's a lowdown, notorious, lying, piece of you know what," Booker T said.

What do you think about the latest CM Punk and WWE rumors? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here