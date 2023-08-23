Update on where to watch WWE Superstar Spectacle live from India

There has been an update on how fans will be able to watch WWE Superstar Spectacle on September 8th.

WWE will be returning to India next month for Superstar Spectacle. The event will take place at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India. John Cena will be making an appearance at the event, and many fans are curious as to where the show will be broadcast.

In an update from PW Insider's Mike Johnson, there are no plans to broadcast Superstar Spectacle, and the show is considered to be a live event. The report added that the event is not expected to be available to stream like on the WWE Network or Peacock.

WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal on representing India at Superstar Spectacle

Former champion Jinder Mahal opened up about representing India after a Superstar Spectacle event in 2021.

Mahal spoke to Kayla Braxton following the event two years ago and opened up about what it meant to him to represent India. The veteran praised the company for the additions to the locker room and for holding tryouts in India:

"It's a great feeling. Before me, there was just The Great Khali. It was just us as really the only Indian representation. Just seeing everything grow, from the locker room, we got the addition of the Bollywood Boyz and we had the largest tryout ever I believe, a year or two ago in India," said Mahal.

Jinder Mahal added that he is happy to be at the point of his career where he can advise younger stars who are just starting in the business:

"A lot of them, it was their debut match today, too. And seeing that, I can relate to how special that is because at one point in my career, now it seems a long time ago, that was me. So just being in the position now where I can give advice, I can almost mentor them and assure them to relax and have fun because when you're having fun, the WWE Universe is having fun, so that's what I got to say, it was awesome," he added.

WWE has been growing its audience internationally and India is a massive market with tons of wrestling fans. Only time will tell if this year's Superstar Spectacle event will be made available to watch for fans around the world down the line.

