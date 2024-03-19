Sami Zayn should add crucial stipulation to WrestleMania 40 match following WWE RAW confrontation

Sami Zayn's victory against Chad Gable on WWE RAW last week earned him an opportunity at the Intercontinental Championship. However, this outcome wasn't necessarily favored by the WWE Universe, who desired to see Gable win. The reaction of fans to his victory didn't set well with Zayn either.

However, at WrestleMania 40, the Canadian could do something that can generate interest in the match and change the perception of the WWE Universe. In his match against Gunther at The Show of Shows, the WWE RAW star could add a stipulation, making it a triple-threat match. That could earn him the respect of wrestling fans.

Zayn could add Chad Gable to the contest and prove a point. The point in question is a segment between Sami Zayn and Chad Gable on RAW's recent episode.

Before Zayn could walk out to sign the contract against The Ring General, Gable said Zayn couldn't beat The Austrian. Hence, by adding the leader of Alpha Academy, Sami Zayn could prove a point if he wins at WrestleMania 40.

It will be interesting to follow WWE RAW and see if the Canadian does something along these lines.

Legend reveals WWE RAW star Sami Zayn was legitimately upset after his victory against Chad Gable

Towards the end of 2023, Chad Gable was involved in a feud against Gunther. However, despite trying his best, Gable wasn't able to beat the Champion. The loss Gable suffered on WWE RAW had implications for his family, as his daughter was spotted crying. This is a reason why the WWE Universe got behind him.

Hence, when the six-man Gauntlet match took place on WWE RAW last week, fans wanted to see the Alpha Academy member win. However, when Sami Zayn won, the crowd did not seem to like the result, and Booker T recently revealed on his Hall of Fame podcast that the reaction from fans legitimately upset Zayn.

"I talked to Sami Zayn actually on Tuesday morning," said Booker T. "He was so literally upset about the online heat that he got from the fans. He's like, 'Man, I thought the fans love me. And then next thing you know, I see all this stuff.' I say, 'Man, you can't listen to that white noise. You gotta think about how great that match was, and you're gonna look back on it one day and say: 'Man, that was some really, really good work that I did.' But he still, like I said, was feeling that heat. He let someone down just because the fans didn't think the match was as good as, you know. I thought it was," added Booker T.

Even though the reaction to Zayn's victory wasn't great on WWE RAW, his match against Gunther at WrestleMania 40 is expected to be a massive hit.

It will be interesting to see if the Candian can dethrone the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history.

