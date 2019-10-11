Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair and others Superstars react to the WWE Draft prior to Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Draft begins on SmackDown

This week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX will mark the reintroduction of the WWE Draft and the termination of the Wildcard Rule. Per the concept, every Superstar on the main roster is eligible to be drafted to either of the brands, RAW or SmackDown. Although WWE has been shuffling the wrestlers on the Red and Blue brands every year as part of the Superstar Shakeup, this year's Draft is set to provide them with a permanent spot in one of the shows.

WWE brought in the Draft in 2002 following the inclusion of WCW. Since then, the promotion hasn't used it as a yearly concept, but whenever they have done, it has been nothing short of a spectacle. The last proper WWE Draft took place in 2016 when SmackDown regained importance as the second brand with Shane McMahon as the Commissioner and Daniel Bryan as the General Manager.

However, the scenario is entirely different this year with RAW on USA Network and SmackDown on FOX are not only fighting for brand supremacy but network supremacy as well. No WWE authority figures will be making the draft picks as that work will be done by the officials representing the Networks. As RAW is a three-hour show compared to the two-hour SmackDown, for every two picks of the Blue brand, RAW will get to choose three Superstars.

Over the years, we have seen how the Draft can change the entire complexion of WWE. From Brock Lesnar taking the WWE World Championship to SmackDown during the first-ever Draft or John Cena shifting from one brand to another during the 2011 edition, anything can be expected when the Draft is on.

Hence all the 71 Superstars involved in this year's WWE Draft are excited regarding the brand they will end up on and they have been pretty vocal to hype up the upcoming event. Here we showcase some of the best Superstars' reactions from Twitter for the WWE Draft 2019.

Tomorrow Night on @WWEonFOX the “Wildcard” rule goes away and Superstars will Start to learn which Brand they’ll represent #Raw or #SmackdownOnFox and regardless of where I go, I’ll continue 2represent EVERYTHING a @WWE Superstar should be both in and Out of the ring! #WWEDraft pic.twitter.com/xJD9SOX62O — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) October 11, 2019

I’m the runt of the litter everywhere I go.... I’m hoping somebody picks me.



😩



#WWEDraft — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) October 11, 2019

#WWEDraft is COMINNNNNNN’



Will #TUCKy and I be Havin’ a Good Time on #RAW or #SmackDown



Nobody knows but they gotta #WATCHyourTOEZ



I just hope that My Beautiful 🙌🏻 Peach 🍑 @WWE_MandyRose is on the same Explosive Brand of LOVE as us 😊☺️ pic.twitter.com/WPimcxSzVG — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) October 10, 2019

Corporately mandated social media post concerning the #WWEDRAFT tomorrow on @wweonfox. (Complete with out of context image of an elbow drop.) pic.twitter.com/Qza6OOvsbW — ecIII (@therealec3) October 10, 2019

I am the most drafted Superstar in @wwe history! Each time the #WWEDraft comes up, #Raw and #SmackDown fight for my services, this one will be no different! https://t.co/adAzNV6bLg — The Miz (@mikethemiz) October 10, 2019

Make no mistake about it, whether I end up on #Raw or #SmackDown after the #WWEDraft, I will strike with an #RKO anytime I want! pic.twitter.com/wH51n6DVjr — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) October 9, 2019

#WWEDraft ... where do you think @NikkiCrossWWE & I will be drafted to ? — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) October 9, 2019

#WWEDraft on deck. Where do you want me go? 🔴 or 🔵 pic.twitter.com/oAXrFso4KN — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 8, 2019

Two of the best battling for each brand. I appreciate the Champ coming to my yard, but I’m taking the W and the #1 #WWEDraft pick for #SmackDown. #Yessir @WWERollins https://t.co/CAqIsg0yFP — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 10, 2019