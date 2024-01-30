The Bloodline to defend the Tag Team Titles against Jey Uso and a megastar at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

Jey Uso had a spectacular outing in the 2024 Royal Rumble Match, as he lasted over 50 minutes despite entering at number one. Unfortunately, his twin brother and Jimmy Uso had a disappointing outing. The initial showdown between Jey and Jimmy also did not create much buzz. Hence, it is fair to assume that a one-on-one match between the brothers might not happen at WrestleMania 40.

While Jey Uso has been one of the main stars of RAW, Jimmy has turned into a comedy character as a Bloodline member on SmackDown. However, their third brother, Solo Sikoa, continues to be booked dominantly as the new ''Tribal Heir.''

Sikoa and Jimmy Uso could defeat Finn Balor and Damian Priest at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event to win the Tag Team Titles and bring much-needed firepower back to The Bloodline.

As Tag Team Champions, they would likely show up on RAW, where they can try to get back at Jey for leaving The Bloodline. As a result, Jey Uso could challenge the duo for gold at WrestleMania 40. Former WWE Champion Randy Orton, who is currently feuding with The Bloodline, could team up with Jey to regain the Tag Team Championship.

Jey Uso sent a message to Jimmy Uso

The commencement of the 2024 Royal Rumble Match saw The Usos taking the lead, as Jey entered at #1, followed by Jimmy at #2. Their history unfolded at SummerSlam 2023, where Jimmy's betrayal thwarted his brother's opportunity to claim the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Jey posted a picture of him and Jimmy having a face-off with the caption:

"2024 [cold face emoji]," wrote Jey.

After betraying his brother, Jimmy reconciled with The Bloodline. In contrast, Jey Uso moved to Monday Night RAW to concentrate on his solo career. It will be interesting to see who he faces at WrestleMania 40.

