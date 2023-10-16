The Bloodline to end 198-day streak at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Find out that Roman Reigns may have planned

WWE Crown Jewel 2023, the highly anticipated premium live event, is scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With Roman Reigns expected to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight, the event already promises intense action. However, there may be more things in store by the Tribal Chief for The Bloodline at the upcoming event in the Middle East.

One potential scenario that could unfold is Reigns issuing an order for Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles for the Samoan faction.

The last time The Bloodline held any championship apart from Reigns' Undisputed Title was 198 days ago at WrestleMania 39, where The Usos defended their titles against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. In this match, Sami and Owens emerged victorious, ending Jimmy and Jey's historic title reign.

It has been 198 days since none of the members of the Samoan faction, except Reigns, have secured any gold. So the Undisputed Champion might want to end this streak by having Sikoa and Jimmy win those tag team titles.

Currently, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles are held by Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, who engaged in a heated confrontation with The Bloodline on the recent edition of SmackDown.

As we approach WWE's second Saudi Arabia show of the year, the unfolding things in the coming weeks leading up to Crown Jewel 2023 are sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Certainly, a match featuring Solo Sikoa, Jimmy, against the tag team Champions Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso promises to generate significant anticipation among fans.

The prospect of The Bloodline attempting to reclaim the tag team titles without their former right-hand man adds an intriguing layer to the whole Saga.

Seth Rollins vs. Drew Mcintyre is already announced for Crown Jewel 2023

Indeed, the confirmed World Heavyweight Title match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre has already sparked significant interest among fans.

The anticipation surrounding the match has intensified further due to the rumors of a potential heel turn for McIntyre and his potential alignment with The Judgment Day faction, especially with the recent sighting alongside Rhea Ripley.

The possibility of McIntyre aiming to end Rollins' reign as World Heavyweight Champion at Crown Jewel 2023 has generated significant excitement within the WWE Universe.

As the storyline continues to unfold in the coming weeks. it will be captivating to witness how the story develops and whether McIntyre's speculated association with The Judgment Day ultimately impacts the championship match at Crown Jewel 2023.