Top female star to replace Damian Priest as The Judgment Day's leader? Exploring potential twist at this weekend's PLE

The Judgment Day is moving towards a state of anarchy under Damian Priest's leadership, as there have been tensions within the group. A cold rivalry has been furtively brewing between The Punisher and his stablemates in recent times. It looks like a matter of time before Priest gets kicked out of the faction and a top female star could replace him as The Judgment Day's leader.

The name in question is Liv Morgan. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was recently spotted in clandestine meetings with Dominik Mysterio, which seems to indicate that the two could be cooking something secretively. Besides, Finn Balor was also spotted with Liv lately, which left fans in a quandary.

There is a good possibility that Finn and Dominik could help Morgan win the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. However, this may not sit well with Damian Priest, who could reprimand his stablemates for sticking their noses in others' business.

This might eventually lead to Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio turning against The Punisher, revealing that they have formed an alliance with Liv Morgan. As a result, Morgan could kick Priest out of The Judgment Day and take over as the new leader of the faction, which might be one of the biggest revelations in WWE.

What the future has in store for The Judgment Day remains to be seen.

Damian Priest may be the last stop for Liv Morgan's Revenge Tour

Ever since she returned to WWE from her injury, Liv Morgan has been on a rampage to take everything away from Rhea Ripley. She injured The Eradicator and put her on the shelf, which led Damian Priest to take over The Judgment Day. Liv's next goal is to capture the Women's World Championship, which was Ripley's most prized possession.

Winning the title was supposedly Morgan's last destination on her "Revenge Tour." However, the 29-year-old star might have added to her list of ambitions, as she could be looking for a far greater thing to fulfill her ultimate goal, which is to take everything away from Mami.

It looks like Morgan's "Revenge Tour" would end with her taking away what Rhea holds dearest: The Judgment Day. The former SmackDown Women's Champion could first join forces with Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, who could eventually help her defeat Becky Lynch to win the Women's World Championship at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

Liv Morgan could then kick Damian Priest out of The Judgment Day to become the new leader of the fearsome faction. She could take everything away from The Eradicator that she vowed, so not only would her Revenge Tour come to an end, but it would culminate in the most fitting way possible.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback