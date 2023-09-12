Top star related to Roman Reigns to make WWE return soon? Exploring potential hint hidden in plain sight!

Roman Reigns has a lot of prominent family members in the wrestling industry, even outside of WWE, as he is part of the legendary Anoa'i wrestling family. However, fans have begun speculating that one of his relatives might return to the company after being featured on TKO's banner.

Today marks the first day of UFC and WWE officially being merged to form one company, TKO. Earlier this year, Vince McMahon returned to the Stamford-based promotion and put it up for sale. Several significant companies were reportedly interested, but Endeavor bought the wrestling company for around $9.3 billion. While Roman Reigns was not part of TKO's banner, former superstar Naomi was.

Naomi being featured in the new company's banner is a shock, but it looks like it was simply an oversight. Aside from the former superstar, Maria Oliveira is another name in the banner that is not part of UFC or WWE. The strawweight completed her contract, and the MMA company decided not to renew it. She won one of her four octagon fights. With this in mind, it's possible that this was simply an error by the new people in charge of TKO.

The former Naomi left the Stamford-based promotion in an infamous walkout in 2022 alongside Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone. The 35-year-old currently wrestles in IMPACT Wrestling as Trinity, where she is the current Impact Knockouts World Champion.

Which Bloodline member did Trinity tease to appear in IMPACT?

Trinity is the wife of WWE star Jimmy Uso, Roman Reigns' cousin

IMPACT Wrestling seemingly has a better relationship with the Stamford-based promotion than other wrestling companies. It should be noted that during last year's Women's Royal Rumble, Mickie James returned for a one-off appearance as the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion. Trinity capitalized on this positive connection.

Trinity was put through a table by Eddie Edwards, the husband of Alisha Edwards and the former's current rival. Alisha stated before things got physical, the former superstar wouldn't have her husband, Jimmy Uso, by her side during her title defense. The champion later posted on social media that they should hope her husband doesn't appear as "it won't be pretty."

Which relative of Roman Reigns recently returned to WWE?

While it's unlikely that Trinity will return to the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon, somebody from Roman Reigns' family already did this week. On the most recent RAW episode, Nia Jax made a dominant return by targeting Rhea Ripley.

Roman Reigns has been dealing with a lot ever since The Bloodline imploded. It remains to be seen if any of his other family members will return or debut to WWE.

