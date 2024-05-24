Triple H to push 27-year-old for first major WWE win? Exploring the likelihood

Triple H has reached Riyadh and made an important announcement for the King and Queen of the Ring. Previously, the tournament winners had a crown to flaunt and received a push, but there is another special prize this time. As per The Game, the winners will receive a world title shot at SummerSlam 2024.

The finalists from WWE SmackDown will be decided tonight. The semifinals for the men's division are Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga, and for the women's division, it is Nia Jax vs. Bianca Belair. The finalists from RAW are Gunther and Lyra Valkyria.

Speaking of Lyra Valkyria, Triple H should strongly consider her to win the Queen of the Ring 2024. As a competitor, she has received huge praise from the WWE Universe, and the audience engagement has also been somewhat positive. This is an achievement in itself, especially considering her brief time on the main roster.

Furthermore, Triple H's announcement that the winner will receive a title shot at SummerSlam 2024 will enable Valkyria to pursue Becky Lynch's Women's World Championship following Queen of the Ring. Currently, they are shown as allies, but a heel turn for the 27-year-old to go after The Man will be excellent booking for SummerSlam.

On the other hand, Nia Jax and Bianca Belair are both tied up with different things at the moment. Jax has her feud with Cargill, and Bianca Belair has the Women's Tag Team Championship. If either of them wins, it can disrupt the current flow of storylines and jeopardize the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Triple H and WWE dropped huge news about SummerSlam 2026

It's well-known that WWE fixes venues for Premium Live Events well in advance, and the venue for SummerSlam 2026 has been announced: The U.S. Stadium in Minnesota, Minneapolis. The event spans over two nights, August 1 and 2, 2026.

The Game posted his reaction to the announcement on Twitter. This will be the first SummerSlam booked in the Triple H-era, and it has already made history by becoming a two-night event.

Expand Tweet

HHH has been leading WWE's creative team for some time now, and fans have begun acknowledging the positive changes. Several have admitted to renewing their viewing of the shows after The Game took over.