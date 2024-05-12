UFC President Dana White makes major WWE revelation: What is the fallout for Triple H and Nick Khan?

In September 2023, WWE and UFC were merged to form TKO Holdings Group. This merger took place after Endeavor Group purchased the Stamford-based promotion for $9.3 billion in April 2023. Since these developments took place, the two companies have been working tirelessly to provide entertainment to the fans.

Recently, UFC President Dana White, who isn't part of the TKO Board of Directors, made an interesting comment after UFC Fight Night. White revealed to the media that soon WWE would shift Premium Live Events to Sundays so that they could accommodate Power Slap on Fridays and UFC events on Saturdays.

This revelation by the UFC President has made quite the buzz on social media. In this article, we will take a look at the possible implications this move can have on the Stamford-based promotion:

WWE could have other shows lined up on Saturdays

If what Dana White is saying comes to fruition and WWE PLEs move to Sundays, then the Stamford-based promotion could experiment with keeping live shows or NXT PLEs on Saturday. By doing so, the promotion will be able to provide wrestling to the fans on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

To explain in simpler terms, while SmackDown will take place on Friday, Triple H and co. can follow up with a live show on Saturday, after which a PLE could take place on Sunday. Another benefit is that a live show won't clash with the UFC since live shows aren't telecasted.

Potential crossover shows between the two companies

When one looks at professional wrestling and mixed martial arts, it would be safe to say that WWE and UFC are market leaders in both these segments. Hence, one can only imagine what would happen if the two companies decided to do a show together.

There is a possibility that in the near future, the two promotions could do crossover shows in which they promote professional wrestling matches and MMA matches together. This potential idea will also help in getting fans of both companies together.

More interactions between the stars of the two companies

From Becky Lynch training with Conor McGregor's team SBG Ireland to Dakota Kai training with Israel Adesanya, WWE and UFC athletes have interacted on various occasions. While some of these interactions have been heartwarming, others haven't gone the way one would expect them to.

Regardless, due to the new schedule and friendly relations, one can definitely expect more interactions between the stars of the two companies. These interactions can be highly beneficial to both promotions due to the engagement they will get.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback