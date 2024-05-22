Uncle Howdy to return in Saudi Arabia & attack 20-time WWE champion? Exploring possible King and Queen of the Ring twist

The upcoming WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is looked out by many fans due to its exciting matchcard, but also because of the possible return of Uncle Howdy. He can target any superstar of his liking to make his presence felt, but he could also make a well-known predator his prey.

Uncle Howdy has been dropping various hints and teasers on WWE's weekly shows and social media about his return and some have even pointed out that he could appear at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. Interestingly, one star whom he could target is not only one of the top superstars in the Stamford-based company but also has a shared history with the late Bray Wyatt. That would be Randy Orton.

The Viper is currently part of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament happening in WWE, and he will compete in the semifinals against Tama Tonga on SmackDown this week to attempt to secure a spot in the finals of the tournament in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. If he advances to the finals of the tournament, The Legend Killer will face Gunther at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. During the event, the 20-time WWE champion could lose against The Ring General and to add insult to injury, be attacked by Uncle Howdy due to his history with the late Bray Wyatt.

Randy previously feuded with Wyatt in 2017, wherein the former even joined The Wyatt Family before clashing with The New Face of Fear at WrestleMania 33, during which the latter dropped the WWE Championship.

Orton was also one of the major and last feuds The Fiend had in the Stamford-based promotion. During their clash at WrestleMania 37, The Viper once again defeated the mysterious character.

It could be reasoned that Uncle Howdy and the rumored rest of his alliances have not forgotten about the actions of Randy and what he did to The Eater of Worlds. This potential feud can also help Orton's character branch out into another storyline.

Who else could join Uncle Howdy's potential faction in WWE?

From all of the teasers being made regarding Uncle Howdy's appearance in the Stamford-based promotion, another thing fans have noticed is the possibility that he will be joined by several other superstars.

PWInsider recently reported that Joe Gacy, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan could be members of Uncle Howdy's potential Wyatt 6 faction in the Stamford-based company, with the late Bray Wyatt seemingly still considered as a part of the group.

It would be interesting to see what will transpire at the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and if Uncle Howdy will indeed be part of the show.