Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (May 26, 2023): Location, time, match card, and spoilers

Tonight's WWE SmackDown episode has a few interesting matches lined up for the event. The pre-taped episode will continue to build toward Night of Champions, featuring The Bloodline in the KO Show, AJ Styles fighting Karrion Kross, and a promo segment between Bianca Belair and Asuka.

May 26, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown was taped from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. The 18,000-seat stadium was opened in 2002 to replace the Carolina Coliseum and has hosted conferences, concerts, and basketball games. Notable singers such as Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Drake have graced this arena.

The first WWE SmackDown show in the Colonial Life Arena was held in November 2002. It has since featured multiple flagship shows. Last week, The Usos lost to Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio. The repercussions will be seen this week when Roman Reigns addresses their defeat.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Columbia, South Carolina.

Venue/Arena: Colonial Life Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 8 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for Night of Champions?

WWE Night of Champions will be held in the Jeddah Super Dome on May 27. Wrestling fans interested in buying tickets can do so via Ticketmx. The website gives you a detailed view of the benefits of each ticket, starting from bronze and going up to the VVIP class.

Match card for the May 26, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown

Austin Theory hasn't forgotten that Sheamus cost him the World Heavyweight Championship via a brutal Brogue Kick. They will settle the matters inside the ring. The United States Championship is going to be on the line, so expect a banger of a match.

LA Knight is going to compete in a singles match once again. After his partner took the pin against The Street Profits, he will face Rick Boogs on WWE SmackDown tonight. Raquel Rodriguez's new partner is also going to be revealed, as Liv Morgan is expected to be out of action for months.

Raquel @RaquelWWE #SmackDown Tonight, WE control how much damage gets inflicted Tonight, WE control how much damage gets inflicted 😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊 #SmackDown https://t.co/iALM5F0OlE

Below is the full match card for the upcoming WWE SmackDown:-

AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

LA Knight vs. Rick Boogs with The Street Profits at the commentary table

Bianca Belair calls out Asuka

Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi vs. Bayley and IYO SKY

Cameron Grimes vs. Ashante Adonis

Austin Theory vs. Sheamus - United States Championship match

The KO Show with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

