Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (September 29, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Last week on WWE SmackDown, wrestling fans witnessed several developments take place leading to Fastlane. While for the first time, there was a visible crack in the relationship between Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, the WWE Universe also witnessed John Cena and AJ Styles being beaten up by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Given everything that transpired on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, this week, fans will expect the show to deliver good matches and develop stories leading to Fastlane. Since massive names will be appearing on the blue brand, there will be high expectations from the show.

In this article, we will look at the location, time, match card, and other related information about this week's episode of WWE SmackDown:

WWE SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Sacramento, California, United States of America

Timing: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Arena: Golden 1 Center Arena

History & Capacity: Opened on September 30, 2016, the Golden 1 Center is an arena that has a capacity of 17,608 people. The arena is popular for hosting concerts and wrestling events. However, it is primarily known to be the home of NBA team Sacramento Kings.

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

The tickets for the September 29, 2023, edition of Friday Night SmackDown can be purchased on Ticketmaster. While the price of the tickets begins at $55, they go up to $470(verified resale) as per the data available on the website.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown?

Taking into consideration that Fastlane 2023 will take place on October 7th, fans can expect some important developments to take place on this week's WWE SmackDown. While there will be several surprises in store, the Stamford-based promotion has announced a few matches and segments for this week's blue show.

Among the matches announced for the upcoming episode, the most important one will be between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar. The legendary luchador will be defending his United States Championship against his long-time teammate. It will be interesting to see how things unfold when the two LWO members lock horns.

Another match announced for WWE SmackDown is between Charlotte Flair and Bayley. Apart from these matches, Bobby Lashley will be making an appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect. This segment will be important because a lot about the future of Lashley and The Street Profits might be revealed in it.

LA Knight is also expected to make an appearance on this week's SmackDown. This is great news as the WWE Universe was worried about The Megastar's health since he had to withdraw from last week's episode due to him catching COVID-19.

Lastly, a dark match between Seth Rollins and Gunther will take place. While the match won't be televised, it will be a treat for the fans present in the Golden 1 Center. This contest is their first singles match against each other in almost four years.