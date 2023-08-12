Why isn't Roman Reigns' father involved in The Bloodline feud? Exploring possible reasons

Roman Reigns doesn’t let anyone interfere with his decisions. If one dares, it’s usually the end of their time as a part of The Tribal Chief’s circle. However, the members of The Bloodline hail from the Samoan culture, where the Elders are treated with utmost respect. So, one may wonder why none of them interfered during Reigns’ era of terror.

One of the Anoi’a Family's Elders is The Tribal Chief’s father Sika Anoi’a. Even if no one else could speak or interfere when Roman Reigns made a decision, surely his father could?

It’s possible that Sika Anoa'i never stepped in whenever The Tribal Chief was humiliating his cousins because it was the Elders who bestowed the title of ‘The Tribal Chief’ upon him. In their culture, whatever the chief says is the final word, and it’s not possible to overpower his decisions without dethroning him.

On the other hand, the Elders may have refrained from involving themselves in a situation with the younger generation of the family. It’s possible that they expect the younger generation to resolve the issues themselves without interference from other members of the family.

Roman Reigns may have forced his cousin out of WWE

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso got an answer from Jimmy Uso about his actions at SummerSlam 2023. According to Jimmy, he stopped Jey from pinning The Tribal Chief to save him. He didn’t want his brother to be drunk on power and follow the same pattern as The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

After hearing this, Jey Uso left the ring, but The Tribal Chief kept calling him a hothead. Jey returned to take out Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

Finally, Jey Uso yelled into the camera, proclaiming that he was done and out of The Bloodline, out of SmackDown, and out of WWE! If The Bloodline Saga story continues to develop, it may not be the same for fans considering Jey Uso might not be there anymore.

