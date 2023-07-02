WWE legend to return on RAW and challenge Seth Rollins at SummerSlam? Exploring potential heel turn

Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor to successfully retain his World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. However, he could be confronted by a ghost from his past on the upcoming episode of RAW.

The post-MITB episode of the red brand could witness Randy Orton make his blockbuster return to challenge Seth Rollins to a match at SummerSlam 2023.

While the former WWE Champion has been on the shelf since May 20, 2022, due to an injury, recent reports have hinted that The Legend Killer could make his return shortly.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that the creative team is planning to have Orton return as a heel. If that is indeed the case, then The Viper could come back and turn heel on The Visionary.

For those unaware, Orton and Rollins have quite a history between them. The duo has been part of a fierce feud in the past, and it wouldn't be a bad idea if the company reignites their rivalry.

The Apex Predator could make his highly-anticipated return on Monday night only to lay waste to Seth Rollins. This potential angle would then plant the seeds for a match between the pair for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2023.

Veteran journalist thinks Randy Orton could do well as a WWE commentator

With Randy Orton's WWE return on the horizon, fans, as well as WWE pundits, have begun speculating about different possible ways the company could utilize The Legend Killer.

While wrestling legend Teddy Long thinks that the creative team should align The Viper with LA Knight upon his return, Hall of Famer Journalist Bill Apter thinks that Orton could be a good addition to the commentary booth.

Speaking on the previous edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran said:

"Even becoming a commentator, I think he would be really, really good. I've heard him sit in the commentator's booth on guest appearances sometimes. Very intelligent, he's got that attitude, he's got that heel commentator attitude."

Do you want Randy Orton to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

You can also check out: Why did 33-year-old confront John Cena at MITB 2023? Click here.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes