WWE News: John Cena admits that he regrets real feud with The Rock

Cena most certainly smelt what The Rock was cooking.

Cena vs Rock was extremely personal

As revealed during an interview with Sports Illustrated, John Cena has admitted that he regrets the very real feud between himself and The Rock. Cena and Rock's storyline lasted between WrestleMania 27 and WrestleMania 29. However, the original comments from Cena were made long before that.

A few years prior to The Rock making his long-awaited return to WWE, John Cena made some comments in the press regarding good old Dwayne's transition into Hollywood. The remarks obviously gained a lot of attention, and once The Great One was back inside the squared circle there was only one man that he wanted to see - John Cena.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Cena spoke out regarding how he feels about the feud now looking back.

"It was stupid of me,” admitted Cena. “It genuinely was. That was my perspective at the time. When you’re involved in the daily grind of WWE, and that’s something I never will let go of—I promise you that. I just love it, and I don’t think I need to say that, ever again, or have somebody question my allegiance to a brand, not the sport of professional wrestling, so to say, but a brand. I love the WWE. For me to not be able to see Dwayne’s vision on what he wanted to do personally, and how his personal success could affect a growing global brand, that was just ignorant on my part.

The issues between the two men were resolved a few years back

“We have our blinders on, sometimes, in these daily situations of life, and, to me, my thing was, ‘Hey man, as a fan, I loved you performing in this venue all the time, you left us high and dry, why aren’t you back here? It’s obvious you’re still healthy and obvious you’re still capable.’ On the other side of the fence, I didn’t see the man who is so driven to crush the stereotype of ‘pro wrestlers are just pro wrestlers, and they can do nothing more, period.’ Here we are, when Rock left in 2002, it didn’t happen overnight for him, and through fifteen years of hard work, he is the number one box office draw in the world."

Cena will currently be gearing up for his return to the grandest stage of them all at WrestleMania 33, meanwhile, The Rock is busy as ever right now. We may never see Rocky compete in the world of professional wrestling ever again, and if that's the case then don't expect too much more to be made of the past tension between the two WWE legends.

It's really not all that surprising to see Cena take a big old slice of humble pie, especially when you consider the fact that he's now following in The Rock's footsteps when it comes to moving into a part-time role.

There's nothing wrong with that either - and we as fans are just happy that Cena is still around because he's consistently been one of the best performers in the company for a long time now. Hopefully, this whole issue can be put to rest once and for all now.

