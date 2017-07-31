WWE News: John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura betting odds revealed

Here are the latest betting odds for John Cena vs Shinsuke Nakamura.

John Cena vs Shinsuke Nakamura! It's on, baby!

What’s the story?

As per F4WOnline’s Daily Update, the upcoming match between John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura has attracted the betting world.

In what’s being heralded as a first for a professional wrestling match on a TV show, gamblers around the world have been drawn to the big match between Cena and Nakamura, and it looks like the Face that Runs the Place is the favourite to challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at Summerslam 2017.

In case you didn’t know…

John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura are widely regarded as two of the WWE’s biggest stars today.

Cena has been a staple of the company since the early 2000s and Nakamura, being a huge star in Japan and on the indie circuit, has now ascended to the top of the WWE, with several experts calling him the most ‘over’ Superstar in WWE today.

The heart of the matter:

As of the time of this writing, the odds have John Cena as a -160 favourite to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura, who’s the underdog at +120.

Additionally, Nakamura on his part has been hyping his match with Cena; taking to social media to post the following message-

"This Tuesday, SmackDown, I will see you, John Cena. Then I will face Maharaja, Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam. I see you, Cena. yeah!"

@shinsukenakamura has a message for @JohnCena about his HUGE opportunity this Tuesday on #SDLive! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jul 30, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

What’s next?

John Cena vs Shinsuke Nakamura takes place on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live that goes down at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on August 1st.

Author’s take

John Cena taking on Shinsuke Nakamura for the first time on one of the WWE’s main shows is a huge HUGE deal not only for the WWE but also for professional wrestling as a whole.

In my opinion, the WWE books both Superstars to look strong regardless of the result of the matchup, with the outcome of the match playing a pivotal role for the WWE’s blue brand in the days to come.

