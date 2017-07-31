WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura sends a message to John Cena

The Artist sends a message as only he can!

by Riju Dasgupta News 31 Jul 2017, 15:05 IST

Nakamura had a message for Cena ahead of their massive collisionWhat's the story?

The internet world has been buzzing with the news that John Cena will battle Shinsuke Nakamura on the next episode of SmackDown Live to determine who goes to Summerslam to face Jinder Mahal for the coveted WWE Championship. Before their epic encounter, Nakamura had a few choice words for John Cena.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena and Jinder Mahal seemed to be on a collision course for Summerslam, when proceedings were interrupted by SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan, last week. He said that on SmackDown Live, opportunities are earned and therefore, Cena would be facing Shinsuke Nakamura for the number 1 contender spot for the WWE Championship.

This dream match sent social media abuzz and even inspired Cena to put up a vague image of a violin on his official Instagram account. This was obviously a reference to his opponent for the next episode - Shinsuke Nakamura.

The heart of the matter

While Cena's allusion to Nakamura was vague, the latter seems far more confident. He seems determined to defeat Cena and face The Maharaja at Summerslam 2017. This was his message:

'This Tuesday...SmackDown...I defeat John Cena and I will face Maharaja Jinder Mahal at Summerslam. I see you, Cena! Yeaow.'

Bold words, but can Nakamura overcome the odds and thwart Cena from becoming a record 17-time WWE Champion? We will know very soon indeed.

What's next?

John Cena battles Shinsuke Nakamura in a dream match, and this is honestly a contest, that could have main-evented this year's edition of Summerslam!

Author's take

I couldn't be any more stoked for this big match. Cena and Nakamura will tear the house down, and hopefully even have a full-blown program in the future. With this match and the Owens-Styles one for the US Title, this should be a power packed episode. I cannot wait for Tuesday evening!