WWE Rumor Mill: Major update on possible Miz/Bryan feud

We can't wait!!

What's the story?

As per certain advertisements, The Miz may be squaring off against arch nemesis Daniel Bryan on 26th December at an MSG live event.

WWE has announced a live event for MSG in December and although the card is always subject to change, the above-mentioned match is being advertised.

In case you didn't know...

The Miz and Daniel Bryan have been bitter enemies ever since Bryan made his way to WWE on NXT as a rookie. In NXT, Bryan had The Miz as his mentor who constantly berated and insulted Daniel Bryan for his lack of charisma and personality.

Their feud came to prominence when the two entered a heated argument during an edition of Talking Smack during the time Daniel Bryan was the GM of Smackdown.

The Miz also felt that Bryan, as GM, never gave him the opportunities that he deserved.

Ever since Daniel Bryan got cleared to compete and The Miz was drafted back to Smackdown, the fans have been waiting for these two men to start a feud and finally have the much-anticipated match.

The heart of the matter

According to NoDq.com, the current rumors are that Bryan and Miz will indeed be feuding heading into Summerslam, and will continue to feud based on whether or not Daniel Bryan re-signs with WWE.

Currently, Daniel Bryan is part of Team Hell No along with Kane and will be facing The Bludgeon Brothers at Extreme Rules.

What's next?

It remains to be seen if Daniel Bryan will re-sign with WWE, however, if he does then this dream feud between These two former WWE Champions seems to be on lock for this year.

Would you like to see this match take place at Summerslam? Give your opinion in the comments below!

