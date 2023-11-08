WWE Rumor Roundup: No plans for huge Roman Reigns rematch at WrestleMania 40, Update on John Cena, Cody Rhodes' mystery partner

Welcome to another edition of WWE Rumor Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover exciting gossip about Roman Reigns, John Cena, and others.

Roman Reigns successfully retained his title at Crown Jewel and is not expected to work again this year. The star will most likely walk into WrestleMania 40 as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, the company reportedly has no plans to pit him against one of his recent opponents.

Let's check out the full story and more in today's Rumor Roundup.

#3. Currently, there are no plans for a rematch between Roman Reigns and LA Knight

Roman Reigns and LA Knight put on an enthralling match at WWE Crown Jewel. However, despite a recent soar in popularity, The Megastarcould noto usurp the Head of the Table.

It seems like he won't be getting another opportunity in the near future, as a recent report noted that there are currently no plans for Knight to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

However, the 41-year-old's momentum is expected to continue in the coming time.

#2. Update on John Cena's future following a heart-breaking loss at WWE Crown Jewel

John Cena suffered one of the most soul-crushing losses at Crown Jewel as Solo Sikoa squashed him in a 'must-win' match.

The 16-time world champion hinted at retirement in case he failed against the Enforcer, and now that the same has happened, many have been wondering about his future in the company.

A recent report provided an update on the situation, noting that Greatest of All Time is not expected to work at Survivor Series: WarGames. John Cena has been a staple on SmackDown in the last few months, and him not being at the event most likely means that his current run is over.

#1. Details on mystery partner for team Cody Rhodes and fifth member of The Judgment Day for Survivor Series WarGames

Last night's RAW ended on a chaotic note as The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh attacked Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins after the duo's match. However, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes came out to even the odds, which led to Adam Pearce announcing a WarGames match between the two groups at Survivor Series.

While the match is currently four-on-four, it is expected that both teams will add a member each, as WarGames matches are usually 10-men bouts. According to a new report from Xero News, Drew McIntyre could join forces with The Judgment Day, while Randy Orton could be the fifth member of the babyfaces' team.

The legend killer is reportedly on his way back to WWE after being on the sidelines for over a year. He is expected to return around Survivor Series.

