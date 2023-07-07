WWE SmackDown after MITB Preview: WWE legend makes a blockbuster return, Roman Reigns to be replaced?

The post-Money in the Bank edition of WWE SmackDown is scheduled to emanate live from Madison Square Garden in New York City this Friday.

WWE has announced two matches for the event, including a high-profile encounter for the United States Championship. Furthermore, the upcoming episode will feature the fallout from the recently concluded Money in the Bank.

On that note, let's take a look at what could unfold on SmackDown this week.

#4. Edge to be the special guest on "The Grayson Waller Effect"

Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE What an honour it’s been to help these legends step back into the limelight. Tomorrow night in MSG, Edge gets the Grayson Waller rub #SmackDown What an honour it’s been to help these legends step back into the limelight. Tomorrow night in MSG, Edge gets the Grayson Waller rub #SmackDown https://t.co/VqqclTBoqk

Grayson Waller's talk show, "The Grayson Waller Effect," has become a mainstay on WWE SmackDown.

The former NXT star has hosted some high-profile names on his show, and the upcoming edition will witness The Rated-R Superstar Edge grace the show with his presence.

The former WWE Champion has been off WWE TV since his loss in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament. However, he is set to make his huge return on WWE SmackDown this week.

What will the WWE legend have to say on Waller's talk show? Fans must tune in to find out.

#3. AJ Styles takes on Karrion Kross

SlappadaBRO.Wrestling @SlappadaBRO_WWE Karrion Kross attacks AJ Styles on Smackdown! I love that they're continuing this feud and giving Kross a longer story. WWE did good. Karrion Kross attacks AJ Styles on Smackdown! I love that they're continuing this feud and giving Kross a longer story. WWE did good. https://t.co/d4enZOdypj

AJ Styles has been involved in a feud with Karrion Kross on WWE SmackDown. The former NXT star joined forces with Scarlett to defeat The Phenomenal One and Michin in a mixed tag team match two weeks ago on the blue brand.

The Harbinger of Doom will now go one-on-one against Styles on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. While The Phenomenal One emerged victorious in the duo's last encounter, Kross has what it takes to turn things around this time.

Will that happen? We will have to wait for tomorrow's show for answers.

#2. Austin Theory puts the United States Championship on the line against Sheamus

Austin Theory will defend his United States Championship in a rematch against Sheamus on WWE SmackDown.

As you may know, in their first encounter, A-Town Down managed to prevail over The Celtic Warrior courtesy of Pretty Deadly. Since then, the trio of Theory, Elton Prince, and Kit Wilson have been at loggerheads with The Brawling Brutes.

Will the former NXT Tag Team Champions once again come to Theory's rescue, or will we witness WWE crown a new United States Champion on Friday night?

#1. The Trial of Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

As you may know, The Usos won The Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank, reigning supreme over Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Following that, the former Tag Team Champions announced that they will be putting The Tribal Chief on trial on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

Fans can expect Roman Reigns' trial to be a riveting affair. It would not be surprising if The Usos have several members from The Anoa'i family make their returns to be the jury for the trial.

How will things unfold during the trial of The Head of the Table? Moreover, with Jey Uso ending the former Big Dog's pinless streak at MITB, could he replace Roman Reigns as the new Tribal Chief? Tune in to SmackDown for answers.

Should Jey Uso replace Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes