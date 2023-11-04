WWE SmackDown Spoilers: How did LA Knight embarrass Roman Reigns heading into Crown Jewel 2023?

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown marks the final show before the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event. However, this particular edition will be pre-recorded, having been taped by the company following last week's Friday Night SmackDown held at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. Tonight SmackDown will feature a climactic encounter between Roman Reigns and LA Knight, involving a heated exchange of words that escalates into a confrontation, requiring the intervention of referees and officials to separate the two wrestlers.

During his promo, The Megastar also added fuel to the rivalry by provoking The Tribal Chief with a bold assertion, claiming that the announcement after their upcoming title bout will declare Knight as the new Undisputed Universal Champion. The Megastar's taunt continued as follows:

"So you want to talk about Cosplaying? I'm going to cosplay the guy who's going to kick your a** at Crown Jewel. I'm going to live it. You come in here, you talk about a megastar. You want to rock that? I tell you what, man. You've done an amazing job. You've made yourself damn near a megastar, but only because you carried that idol. I'm a megastar because I'm living every damn day. I'm going to put it to you like this. You talk about leaving me in the desert. I will tell you one more time. I don't do warning shots. So make sure if you're going to take your shot, make sure you leave me. Make sure I'm good and done. Because if you don't, I will come back and I will find you. And the only hotline that will be visible will be running right down between your eyes while you hear him say, 'And new WWE Champion L.A KNIGHT!' Yeah!"

During this segment, many perceived that The Megastar took a veiled shot at Cody Rhodes, referencing his inability to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania earlier this year, eventually leading to Cody not being able to finish his story. Additionally, The Tribal Chief seemed to reference The Rock while delivering jabs at LA Knight, adding further intrigue to the heated exchanges leading up to their anticipated clash at Crown Jewel.

Lineup for tonight's edition of SmackDown

Not only will a heated segment between Roman Reigns and LA Knight take place, but the show is also set to feature some highly anticipated segments and clashes. Without giving away the results, the lineup for the night will be as follows.

LA Knight keeps his momentum heading into Crown Jewel

Kevin Owens will battle Austin Theory in a singles match

B-Fab of Hit Row "wants to talk"

Karrion Kross will have another cameo/vignette

John Cena and Solo Sikoa will have a segment ahead of their singles match at Crown Jewel

Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio weigh-in ahead of their United States Championship match

Bianca Belair battles Bayley

Expand Tweet

With just a few hours left until Crown Jewel 2023, the upcoming edition of SmackDown promises to maintain the excitement and anticipation for the Premium Live Event.

