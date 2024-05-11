WWE star must seek revenge and prevent Carmelo Hayes from winning the 2024 King of the Ring Tournament

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defeated Baron Corbin in the first round of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. However, Corbin's former tag team partner and Hayes' formal rival, Bron Breakker, could intervene to take matters into his own hands next week.

A win over The Lone Wolf in the first round marks an impressive start to Hayes' journey on the main roster, and next week, he'll be facing none other than the 14-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton for a chance to advance to the semi-finals.

A win over The Viper would be monumental for Hayes. However, next week's bout would also present Bron Breakker with the perfect opportunity to interfere and prevent Melo from winning the King of the Ring tournament.

Below are a few reasons why Breakker must interfere in Hayes' match next week.

#3. Revenge for Baron Corbin's loss

Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin formed a formidable tag team before their call-up to the main roster. The two were collectively known as The Wolf Dogs. They even won the NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT Stand & Deliver in February 2024.

Their friendship was admirable and could be a motivating factor for Breakker to make an appearance on SmackDown next week, despite being a RAW Superstar. He may seek to avenge Corbin's loss by interfering in Hayes' match against Randy Orton next week.

#2. Shock reunion leads to trade after WWE Draft

Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin have been drafted to different shows with their call-ups to the main roster. Breakker was a top pick for RAW in the Draft, while SmackDown acquired Corbin after his recent stint on NXT.

Breakker's interference in Carmelo Hayes' match next week, potentially costing him the win against Randy Orton, could set the stage for a reunion of The Wolf Dogs. This could spark a trade move, possibly sending Corbin to RAW.

#1. Set up a major WWE PLE match

Expand Tweet

Baron Corbin's frustrations after his loss to Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown likely heightened, especially considering Hayes' cocky attitude towards him earlier in the night. Corbin may therefore turn to his friend Bron Breakker to get revenge on Hayes.

Breakker's interference in Hayes' upcoming King of the Ring match could pave the way for a potential showdown between Corbin and Hayes at an upcoming premium live event such as King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia or Clash at the Castle in Scotland next month.

