WWE teasing massive SummerSlam return? Exploring the most likely comeback

This year's SummerSlam in Detroit will feature many high-profile matches. The premium live event this weekend will give closure to some of the major storylines in WWE while paving the path for the superstars' futures with the promotion.

One of the key elements of any WWE premium live event is the surprises. More often than not, it's a shocking return of a superstar who was taken off TV because of a lack of creative directions or injuries. The promotion may have provided a subtle hint regarding who the returning star for SummerSlam 2023 can be!

WWE recently posted a video of the unpredictable returns over the years at SummerSlam. The names that made the list are The Undertaker in 2010, Edge in 2019, Roman Reigns in 2020, Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch in 2021, and Bayley in 2022. Among the names, the only one who quite stands out is The Tribal Chief returning against The Fiend and Braun Strowman.

The Undertaker and Kane have retired from pro wrestling, and Rey Mysterio is actively working with WWE. The same goes for Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar, Bayley, and Bianca Belair. On the other hand, Edge has taken a hiatus from the promotion.

The only superstar showcased in the series who can return is The Fiend, and Bray Wyatt has been rumored to be returning to WWE soon! One may argue that Roman Reigns returned in 2020 against both Wyatt and Braun Strowman. However, The Monster Among Men recently underwent fusion surgery and will likely not return anytime soon.

Cody Rhodes gives his opinion on Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso before SummerSlam 2023

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are going head-to-head at WWE SummerSlam in Tribal Combat. It's a special stipulation that needs permission from the Anoa'i Family's elders before the younger members of the family can engage in one.

Before Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes took on Roman Reigns in a singles match at WrestleMania 39. As per The American Nightmare, if Jey secures the victory at WWE SummerSlam 2023, it will create an unrealistic moment in WWE.

In fact, Rhodes believes the former Right Hand Man is a great choice to dethrone Roman Reigns.

"I think whoever is in the position who pins Roman Reigns and leaves with the WWE Undisputed Championship, it’s almost a moment that I can’t tell you how that will feel or I can’t tell you how that will look until we see it, because I think it’s just starting to dawn on people how significant it could be. If that is Jey Uso, hats off to him, amazing. Not a shred of jealousy in my body. That is as pure and good a man as you can find," said Rhodes.

It's only a matter of days before the fans know whether Roman Reigns will remain The Tribal Chief or the Ula Fala will get passed on!

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.