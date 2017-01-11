India A vs England 2017, Second warm-up match: Live score updates and commentary

Welcome to the live coverage of the second warm-up game between India A and England. After losing the first game by 3 wickets, India A will go into the match with a completely different team captained by Ajinkya Rahane. This will be day game played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and unlike the first match, there will be no live telecast on television.

With a lot of time left for the match, let’s take a look at what’s at stake in the encounter.

Just like the first match which had MS Dhoni captaining an Indian team for one final time, the second warm-up tie is also gathering a lot of interest among the fans as few young cricketers, who could carry on the legacy of the Indian cricket team in the future, are set to feature in it. The likes of Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda etc. are likely to be a part of the India A XI.

Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan have been brilliant in the last one year and were rewarded for their performances with a place in the India A side. According to many, it will be either Pant or Kishan who will be the successor of MS Dhoni.

Both are wicketkeepers and attacking batsmen who have the ability to take the game away from the opposition in a matter of few balls. Pant is a bit more destructive with the bat and has been included in the Indian T20I squad to face England and is likely to make his International debut.

The squad also features Suresh Raina, who was unlucky to be withdrawn from the Indian squad to face New Zealand in the five-match ODI series last year after the left-hander was diagnosed with flu. Though he has been named in the Indian T20I squad to face the Poms, he was overlooked for the ODIs and will look to send out a message to the selectors by scoring big.

Skipper Rahane’s place in the ODI team is still uncertain and a good knock against the Poms in the warm-up tie will give the team management a healthy selection headache ahead of the ODIs.

Vijay Shankar is a promising all-rounder from Tamil Nadu and is considered as one of the best in the country by the selectors. This game will give a chance for these players to prove themselves and make a case for selection in the national team.

As far as the visitors are concerned, they will look to bring in Ben Stokes and Liam Plunkett in the XI to get some match practice ahead of the ODIs. Joe Root is expected to join the team on the match day and is expected to sit out of the game.

India A: Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Suresh Raina, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Parvez Rasool, Vinay Kumar, Pradeep Sangwan, Ashok Dinda.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey and Chris Woakes.