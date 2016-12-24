Sportskeeda Cricket Awards: India's MVP from the Test team

The Indian Machines!

With the growing popularity of the Indian Premier League, there were widespread concerns that Test cricket in India would never be the same. However, the BCCI had something else in mind, and thus when they announced a long home season comprising 13 Test matches, cricket fans could not hold back their elation.

This year has been nothing less than a joy ride for the fans, and the Test team led by the flamboyant Virat Kohli has instilled immense pride in the fans, primarily because Test victories are much savoured.

The Indian Team has remained unbeaten right throughout the year, and the amazing consistency of the team has given hope that these bunch of players would go a long way in restoring India's battered image when it tours overseas.

A captain is only as good as his players, and Kohli has been lucky that the nucleus of the team was fairly settled and a set group of players were always dishing out performances.

These MVPs or Most Valuable Players have made it possible for India to lead the Test rankings, and here in this list we take a look at 5 such champion players.

#5 Cheteshwar Pujara

A resurgent number 3 for India

The Rajkot man has had a year of two halves. Not so long ago, he was considered to be India's most complete Test batsman. But then, he stagnated, had problems with the incoming deliveries, and decided to defend his way out of trouble.

This enhanced his problem as he went into a rut, which was evident during his laborious innings in the West Indies, after which he was dropped.

There were many stories doing the rounds, that the team management was not too enthused with his approach and that he was asked to display a more positive intent.

Pujara has always taken challenges head on and he decided to go back to his trusted ways of trying to assert himself on the opposition. His transformation started with the Duleep Trophy where he dished out 166, 31 and 256 not for India Blue.

He continued this form and intent into the International arena and scored 3 centuries in the 8 Tests between New Zealand and England.

The astute right-hander was at the centre of many Indian fight backs and as the year draws to a close, he has showcased his ability to not only offer resilience but also an ability to rediscover himself.