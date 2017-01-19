Top 5 batting partnerships for India in ODIs

Instances when Indian batting were at their best.

Manish Pathak 19 Jan 2017

Continuing the trend of being rescued from a precarious position, the Indian team somehow found two players who managed to drag them out of the deep hole. After having got out of jail in the first One Day International, the hosts were once again reeling at a dicey 25 for 3 and were staring down the barrel.

After the herculean efforts of Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav in Pune, two stalwarts in MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh put on a stunning show in Cuttack. The duo wound the clock back, as an ecstatic crowd lapped up the entire show.

During this effort, many records were smashed along the way, as both Yuvraj(150) and Dhoni (134) sent the England bowlers and fielders scurrying for cover.

Here in this list, we take a look at top 5 batting partnerships for India in the history of ODI cricket.

#5 Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni (256 vs England)

The veterans were at it all over again

The Indian selectors made a bold call when they included Yuvraj Singh in the ODI squad and there were plenty of debates around this particular inclusion. However, the southpaw came back with a lot of purpose and slammed a sparkling century and bailed out from a tricky situation. He was given superb assistance by MS Dhoni and the sight of them smashing the bowlers to all parts of the ground evoked several fond memories for an Indian fan.

Yuvraj notched up his highest ODI score when he was dismissed for 150, and Dhoni scored a sparkling 134.

Their partnership was worth 256, which is the fifth-highest partnership for India in limited-overs format for any wicket.