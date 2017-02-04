5 Chelsea loanees who should be called up to the first team next year

Much has been talked about Chelsea's inability to nurture young talent.

Christensen has impressed for Chelsea in his spell at Borussia Monchengladbach

Chelsea are a team that have been often criticised for their loan system as they have been sending out a large number of players out on loan in the past years. Much has been talked about Chelsea's inability to nurture young talent and the last academy player to have been a regular starter for Chelsea is club captain, John Terry. This season, they had 38 players on loan at various clubs across Europe and even South America. Many of these players have lost count of their years spent out on loan.

This season has shown the reincarnation of Victor Moses, Nathaniel Chalaboah and Nathan Ake, who were among these loanees last year. Moses was sent out on loan 3 straight years under Mourinho but Antonio Conte saw potential in him and got him to play at right wing back for the first time in his career and he has since started every league game for a Chelsea side who are top of the league.

Nathaniel Chalaboah has been sent on 6 loan spells during his career and he finally received his chance this season. Nathan Ake has been spent on 3 loan spells and he was recently recalled from his loan spell at Bournemouth after impressing there.

The form of these players will be an inspiration to all the loanees hopeful of returning and making an impact. This season has shown several loanees making an impact for their teams, this list is made up of 5 loanees who should be in the first team next season.

#1 Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen is a 20-year-old Danish defender who signed for Chelsea in 2014, the Blues managing to sign him from Brondby IF despite interest from Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

Christensen is a highly rated centre-back and he has already made 3 appearances for the senior team. He signed on a 2-year loan deal with Borussia Monchengladbach in 2015-2016 and has been impressive for them ever since. He has received plaudits from many experts and also won the Borussia Monchengladbach Player of the Year award last year, ahead of then club captain Granit Xhaka.

He helped them to a respectable 4th place finish last year and he is the only Chelsea player playing in the Champions League this season. Conte is reportedly very pleased with his performances and has shown interest in bringing him back next year, but he is also looking to sign defenders this summer.

The Dane definitely deserves a chance next year after a fruitful spell at Monchengladbach, especially considering that “Mr. Chelsea” John Terry is probably leaving at the end of the season.