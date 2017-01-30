5 signings that just weren't required in January

Were these singing really warranted?

by Liam Flin Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jan 2017, 20:18 IST

Joey Barton is back at Turf Moor after his short as well as controversial spell in Scotland

For many, the January transfer window comes as a blessing, supplying clubs in mid-season free-fall with the opportunity to reinvest in their squad to limit the damage, for others, though, it’s considered a curse.

Ultimately, the window provides teams with the opportunity to bulk up their squads but, at times, clubs have been guilty of ‘panic-buying’, snapping up random players from across the continent solely for the purpose of buying players. As a result, they end up with dead weight in their squad. Here’s a look at five signings this month that simply weren’t necessary.

#1 Joey Barton: Unattached to Burnley

After breaking Scottish FA regulations regarding gambling laws late last year, Joey Barton saw his contract with Rangers terminated. The 35-year-old midfielder has since been a free agent and with the potential aggravation of an impending FA ban looming, he’d be the last name to top a January shopping list.

Nonetheless, Burnley quickly opted to snap-up Barton, despite his troublemaking antics and the fact that the Clarets are already inundated with midfield talents such as Steven Defour, Scott Arfield, Jeff Hendrick and Johann Berg Gudmundson. With the club barely staving off a relegation battle, the last thing they need is trouble off the field and their transfer focus should’ve ultimately been on their frontline, given that Andre Gray is their top scorer this campaign with just six goals.