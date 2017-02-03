EPL 2016/17: 24 amazing stats going into gameweek 24

Here are 24 stats to warm you up for the upcoming Premier League gameweek.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Stats 03 Feb 2017, 19:56 IST

Chelsea versus Arsenal is the clash of the weekend

With the top four sides in the Premier League dropping points in midweek, one fact is glaringly clear that the title is Chelsea's to lose now. As Arsenal suffered a major blow to their title aspirations with a 2-1 loss to Watford and Spurs failing to score against Sunderland in a 0-0 draw, Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Liverpool did not prove to be a worry for the Blues. They welcome Arsenal next as the gameweek 24 kicks off with a mouth-watering London Derby with a lot at stake for both the sides.

Meanwhile, Liverpool travel to Hull City in a tricky away fixture while Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have relatively easy home games against Swansea and Middlesbrough. The relegation battle might see some more twists this weekend as Crystal Palace face Sunderland on Saturday. Here how the league table looks as we head into gameweek 24 of the Premier League.

# Team GD Points 1 Chelsea 32 56 2 Tottenham Hotspur 29 47 3 Arsenal 26 47 4 Liverpool 24 46 5 Manchester City 19 46 6 Manchester United 12 42 ---- ------------------------- ---- ---- 18 Crystal Palace -9 19 19 Hull City -27 17 20 Sunderland -22 16

Chelsea vs Arsenal

- Arsenal have not tasted victory at Stamford Bridge since 2011. The Gunners won six years ago when they won 5-3 with Robin van Persie being one of the goalscorers.

- Diego Costa has been directly involved in 10 goals in 10 matched at Stamford Bridge. He has scored seven and assisted three times this season.

- Arsenal's win over Swansea at the Liberty stadium was their first win in their last four games on the road.

Leicester City vs Manchester United

Wayne Rooney is now Manchester United’s all-time highest goalscorer

- Wayne Rooney's goal against Stoke City means he has now scored more away goals than any other player in Premier League history (88).

- Leicester City's last victory over United was the 5-3 thriller win back in September 2014.

- Jose Mourinho's side are unbeaten away from home in the league since suffering a 4-0 drubbing against Chelsea in October.

Manchester City vs Swansea City

- Swansea City have not beaten the Citizens in 9 league games, a run stretching back to 2012.

- Manchester City have kept just two clean sheets at home this season.

- Swansea's 3-2 win over Liverpool was just their seventh away win in their last 31 games.

Hull City vs Liverpool

- Liverpool have the second best away record in the Premier League this season. The Reds have 22 points from 12 away games.

- Only Swansea City (27) have conceded more goals at home than Hull City (21).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Middlesbrough

- Mauricio Pochettino's men have the best defensive record in the Premier League. The Lilywhites have conceded just five league goals until now.

- Middlesbrough's last win on the road came back in August when they won all three points with a 2-1 victory over Sunderland.

Everton vs Bournemouth

- The Toffees have scored seven goals without conceding in their last two home matches.

- Bournemouth have lost more points from winning position than any other team in the Premier League this season.

West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City

The English striker finally secured a move to Stoke last week

- Saido Berahino can feature against his former side tomorrow. He is the Baggies' fourth highest all-time Premier League goalscorer with 23 goals in 105 appearances.

- West Bromwich Albion have beaten Stoke just four times in the Premier League history. But the three of these wins over the Potters have come in the last four matches.

- Tony Pulis has not been on the losing side against his former side, Stoke since leaving them in 2013. In six games against the Potters, Pulis has managed four wins while drawing the remaining two.

Southampton vs West Ham United

- Against Leicester City, Southampton scored more than one goal in a Premier League games at the St. Mary's for the first time since October.

- West Ham have not beaten Southampton on the south coast since November 2000 when the Saints were still playing at the Dell.

Crystal Palace vs Sunderland

- Sunderland's last away win came back in November. The Black Cats won 2-1 against Bournemouth at the Vitality stadium.

- This fixture averages 3.2 goals per game. In the last seven meetings between the two sides, Palace have won three, Sunderland two while in two games honours were evenly shared.

Watford vs Burnley

- Mauro Zarate is all set to become the third South American to play for four different Premier League clubs. ( Birmingham City, West Ham United, Queens Park Ranger and now Watford)

- Burnley have scored four goals away from home this season, the lowest in the league.