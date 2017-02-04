EPL 2016/17: Top 5 off-field mistakes of the season so far

While every club may think that their transfer strategies and tactical blueprints are infallible, near enough every side has got it wrong on a number of occasions away from the pitch, so here’s a look at the five biggest off-field mistakes this campaign has brought us so far.

#5 Swansea bringing in Bob Bradley

The first American to take charge of a Premier League club, Bradley’s tenure with the Swans was as long as it was successful. After only 85 days and 11 games in charge of the Welsh side, Bradley only managed to secure eight points as manager and, from his appointment to his sacking, no club conceded more goals in the division than Swansea City (29).

It was, to put it bluntly, a dismal reign in English football for Bradley, but hindsight is a wonderful thing, and Swansea weren’t doing much better prior to his appointment.

When Francesco Guidolin was swiftly booted out the door, Swansea were hovering just above the relegation zone but fell into the bottom three under Bradley. It’s not to say Bradley is a terrible manager, but rather not the man suited to such a herculean task.

He claimed himself upon arrival, “I knew exactly what I was getting into when I came to Swansea and realised the hardest part was always going to be getting points in the short run.”

Swansea were in a downward spiral, in need of a manager with Premier League experience and a good knowledge of the English game. They may be improving under Paul Clement now, but it’s an appointment which should’ve been made a long time ago.