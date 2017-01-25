Five players to replace Dimitri Payet at West Ham

Dimitri Payet's future at West Ham seems to be up in the air. Here are five possible replacements of the gifted Frenchman.

by Snehanjan Banerjee Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jan 2017, 13:31 IST

West Ham fans will be thrilled to see the back of Payet

Since the time Dimitri Payet joined West Ham United from Marseille, he has regularly made the headlines but is lately making it to the front pages for all the wrong reasons. At the time of his arrival to Boleyn Ground, he was not a superstar in world football but he’s changed that perception by putting in impressive performances and taking his career to new heights. However, the 29-year-old’s rise to stardom has come back to haunt the London club in recent weeks.

Slaven Bilic did so well to keep his main man in the last transfer window, after a brilliant season for the Hammers but it seems like Payet’s time at the club is fast coming to an end. He has been on strike for almost two weeks now and the ideal solution for both parties now would be to part ways.

West Ham United should start looking for replacements for their French maestro. The job to replace a player like Payet is a tough one, but it is better to have a player who is committed to the club rather than an unhappy world beater.

So, here are five possible replacements for the French superstar:

#5 Robert Snodgrass

Snodgrass has been the only bright spark in the Hull City side

Hull City have found life back in the Premier League quite hard and look to be in the running for an immediate drop to the Championship. You need to be a special player to impress the audience when the whole team around you are struggling to do well but Robert Snodgrass has done exactly that.

The Scottish international winger has been a livewire in the Hull City shirt this season and without him, things would have been much worse for the struggling Tigers. 9 goals and 3 assists in 26 games in all competitions is quite a remarkable figure for a wide player.

Snodgrass might not be a dazzling dribbler like Payet but is direct and can put in quality crosses. Every time he is on the ball, he gives us an impression that he can test the keeper with a stunning piledriver or can unlock the backline with a defence-splitting pass.