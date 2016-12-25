Write an Article

How footballers celebrated Christmas

Best social media posts from footballers around the world!

by Shaurya Vineet @ShauryaVineet
  • 25 Dec 2016, 19:50 IST
  • Updated : 27 Dec 2016, 05:06 IST

Christmas

It is Christmas, it is the end of the year and the footballing world is celebrating it like you would expect them to – in style. More than half of the footballing world is busy enjoying this festive period away away from the pitch, while some are looking forward to the Boxing Day fixtures in the English Premier League.

Footballers from around the world took to social media to wish their followers and fans in their own unique way. Some of these stars are seen celebrating with their families while others prefer to share the special day with friends and their better halves.

Here we bring to you the best Christmas posts from footballing stars around the world.

Cristiano celebrating Christmas with his doppelganger:

#DareToZlatan

Dare to Zlatan

A video posted by IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on

#Repost @luissuarez9 Muy FELIZ NAVIDAD A TODOS LOS AMO MIS AMORES @sofibalbi

A photo posted by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona) on

Our first Christmas together. Want to wish all you guys a happy Christmas @lacroixmichele

A photo posted by Kevin De Bruyne (@kevindebruyne) on

Happy days

A photo posted by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard) on

Brothers

A photo posted by Nj neymarjr (@neymarjr) on

We wish all those families who celebrate Christmas a healthy Merry Christmas Granit&Leonita

A photo posted by Granit Xhaka (@granitxhaka) on

Secret Santa part 2

A photo posted by JOSE FONTE (@f6nte) on

Secret Santa dressing room

A photo posted by JOSE FONTE (@f6nte) on


Merry Christmas from all of us at Sportskeeda.

