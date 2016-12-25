How footballers celebrated Christmas

It is Christmas, it is the end of the year and the footballing world is celebrating it like you would expect them to – in style. More than half of the footballing world is busy enjoying this festive period away away from the pitch, while some are looking forward to the Boxing Day fixtures in the English Premier League.
Footballers from around the world took to social media to wish their followers and fans in their own unique way. Some of these stars are seen celebrating with their families while others prefer to share the special day with friends and their better halves.
Here we bring to you the best Christmas posts from footballing stars around the world.
Cristiano celebrating Christmas with his doppelganger:
#DareToZlatan
Merry Christmas from all of us at Sportskeeda.