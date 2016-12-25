How footballers celebrated Christmas

It is Christmas, it is the end of the year and the footballing world is celebrating it like you would expect them to – in style. More than half of the footballing world is busy enjoying this festive period away away from the pitch, while some are looking forward to the Boxing Day fixtures in the English Premier League.

Footballers from around the world took to social media to wish their followers and fans in their own unique way. Some of these stars are seen celebrating with their families while others prefer to share the special day with friends and their better halves.

Here we bring to you the best Christmas posts from footballing stars around the world.

Cristiano celebrating Christmas with his doppelganger:

Merry Christmas world pic.twitter.com/fCzCJ8s8f9 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 24, 2016

#DareToZlatan

Dare to Zlatan A video posted by IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Dec 24, 2016 at 3:31pm PST

#Repost @luissuarez9 Muy FELIZ NAVIDAD A TODOS LOS AMO MIS AMORES @sofibalbi A photo posted by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona) on Dec 25, 2016 at 12:41am PST

Our first Christmas together. Want to wish all you guys a happy Christmas @lacroixmichele A photo posted by Kevin De Bruyne (@kevindebruyne) on Dec 24, 2016 at 11:58am PST

Happy days A photo posted by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard) on Dec 24, 2016 at 11:47am PST

Brothers A photo posted by Nj neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Dec 24, 2016 at 6:01pm PST

We wish all those families who celebrate Christmas a healthy Merry Christmas Granit&Leonita A photo posted by Granit Xhaka (@granitxhaka) on Dec 24, 2016 at 7:06am PST

Secret Santa part 2 A photo posted by JOSE FONTE (@f6nte) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:27am PST

Secret Santa dressing room A photo posted by JOSE FONTE (@f6nte) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:26am PST

Beautiful ! Merry Christmas everyone! pic.twitter.com/A7vEwpkMgu — Petr Cech (@PetrCech) December 25, 2016

In this special night, my thoughts are also with the friends and family of Chapecoense. We stand by you. — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 24, 2016

Merry Christmas everyone. Hope you all have a great day ‍‍‍ pic.twitter.com/0IiJ15Lf3e — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) December 25, 2016

Good training session now home for some Christmas dinner. Merry Christmas everyone pic.twitter.com/amXmYno7b9 — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) December 25, 2016

Merry Christmas to everyone!! pic.twitter.com/99aIKTLYFV — Matteo Darmian (@DarmianOfficial) December 25, 2016

We hope you're enjoying yourselves, Reds! pic.twitter.com/ydMj8YVJuT — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 25, 2016

Merry Christmas from everybody at Manchester United. #MUFCXMAS pic.twitter.com/EMvy4rIPcT — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 25, 2016

Merry Christmas from all the Bellerin's. We hope you have a great day with your friends and families pic.twitter.com/Hu5WITPegw — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) December 25, 2016

Merry Christmas! Have a great day and enjoy time with family and friends. pic.twitter.com/xY5lWTFEDe — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 25, 2016

Desejo a você e sua família um Feliz Natal!

I wish you and your family a Merry Christmas! #JESUS #merrychristmas #feliznatal pic.twitter.com/Zzw0LVRR8A — Willian (@willianborges88) December 24, 2016

I wish you a Merry Christmas with the great @AnderHerrera

Hope you have a great time with your family and friends. pic.twitter.com/GdFz1wgisI — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) December 24, 2016

Merry Christmas to everybody! Hope you all have a nice time with friends and family! — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) December 24, 2016

Feliz Natal

Merry Christmas pic.twitter.com/SFsxWgCKwu — Oscar (@oscar8) December 24, 2016

Wishing everyone a very merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/buZWShRFxS — Per Mertesacker (@mertesacker) December 24, 2016

Merry Christmas! I hope you all have a very happy festive time and that Santa brings you everything you've asked for. pic.twitter.com/sDmr7kRVAL — Bojan Krkic (@BoKrkic) December 24, 2016

Merry Christmas from all of us at Sportskeeda.