Sportskeeda Football Awards 2016: Top 10 Teams of the Year

2016 has been one hell of a year. Some would say it has been the year of the underdog. Starting off with Leicester City’s title win and ending with RB Leipzig’s incredible rise to the top of the Bundesliga, there have been some wonderful fairy tale stories that have warmed out hearts.

We rank the 10 best teams of 2016 at Sportskeeda based on various factors. Of course, we have also taken into consideration your votes as well before coming to a final conclusion.

There have been several outstanding individual performances which have helped propel teams to the top. Some teams have solely depended on the strength of their unit. This is how all of you voted for the best team this year.

Scoring system

Each team gets a total score that is the sum of scores they receive from the fans and Sportskeeda. A team with the highest rank receives 10 points and it goes on from there.

(For Eg: If readers rank a team as number 1 and Sportskeeda ranks team as number 2, then the team’s score will be a total of 10 + 9 =19)

All Ties are broken by the Sportskeeda score

So without further ado let us begin the countdown

#10 Juventus (Reader’s rank: 10 | Sportskeeda’s Rank 9 | Total Score: 3)

Juve dominated Italy in 2016

Juventus continued their impressive dominance in Serie A by winning the Scudetto for the fifth time in a row. They were always favourites to begin with, but Napoli did give them a good run for their money in 2015/16.

But the Old Lady had a disappointing European campaign after finishing runners-up in the year before. The were knocked out in the round of 16 after an exciting 6-4 loss on aggregate to Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich.

They did manage to snatch Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli and also made a huge profit with the sale of Paul Pogba to Manchester United. But after losing to AC Milan in the Italian Supercopa, Juve will be wary of the chasing pack as they attempt to defend their crown for a 6th time in a row.