Transfer news and rumours of the day: 28th December, 2016

We bring to you all the transfer news, rumours and gossip from newspapers across Europe.

Welcome to our daily transfer news roundup from across Europe. With the transfer window set to open only four days from now, the rumour mills are in full swing as clubs finalise their targets. The big news of the day comes from Barcelona, where two Bundesliga midfielders have caught the eye of the Catalan giants.

Here is a roundup of all the news, views and whispers from around Europe:

Serie A

Juventus to wait on James

The Serie A champions will wait until the summer transfer window before submitting a bid for Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez. The Colombian has been the subject of interest for many clubs following his statement which said that he couldn’t give any assurances about his future at Real Madrid.

His agent later went on to state that James will stay with Real at least until the end of the season. Juventus CEO, Beppe Marotta has said that his club will wait until June before they submit a bid for the Colombian star’s services.

Suso dreams of Barca or Real move

AC Milan midfielder Suso, who has firmly established himself this season, says he is confident that his ability will one day enable him to play for Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Suso claimed that he has the ability that is required to operate at the highest level of European football.

He told Marca, "I think so, I am showing it gradually. It's early, but I have been with Barca and Madrid players in the national team [at junior levels]. I have always shown that the level is there. Maybe it's a bit early because I have to continue growing over a longer period of time.”

Suso has six assists in 17 games this season and has really announced himself for Milan after finding himself on the fringes since his move from Liverpool last summer.