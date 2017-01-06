Transfer news and rumours of the day: 6th January, 2017

06 Jan 2017

Going back to Italy?

Serie A

Stevan Jovetic to leave Inter Milan

Inter Milan’s Stevan Jovetic is close to securing a loan move to Sevilla, if reports in Corriere dello Sport are to be believed. The former Manchester City striker has failed to establish himself at San Siro and has made only 5 appearances in the league this season.

The 27-year-old has rejected advances from the lucrative Chinese Super League and the report adds that he also has an agreement with Sevilla regarding a loan deal. The La Liga outfit want to include the option to permanently sign the forward in the summer.

Juventus want Marco Verratti

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Marco Verratti has been linked with a sensational move to Italian heavyweights Juventus. The reigning Italian champions have got in touch with the midfielder’s agent – Donato Di Campli.

According to CalcioMercato, the Italian is a top target for Premier League leaders Chelsea who want to sign him to replace Oscar. However, the Old Lady have the advantage in his pursuit as of now.