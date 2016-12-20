Transfer news and rumours of the day: 20th December, 2016

With the January transfer window just a few days away, clubs all across Europe’s top leagues are trying to strengthen their teams and look for players who will genuinely suit their style of play and give something extra.

The biggest news of the day is the reduction of Real Madrid’s transfer ban from 2 years to 1 year while there have also been some huge names linked with the top clubs across Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A. Without much ado, let us take a look at the best transfer news and rumours from around the world:

Serie A

Milan giants interested in signing Manchester United outcast Marouane Fellaini

AC Milan and Inter Milan are both interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Fellaini. According to reports, the big Belgian was spotted in Italy with his brother with both the clubs interested in signing him on loan in January.

Fellaini has scored only 7 Premier League goals since moving to the Old Trafford in September 2013 for a steep €34.2m and Manchester United might well be looking to offload Fellaini with both the clubs ready to pay his remaining salary of €3 million.

Axel Witsel set to snub Chelsea in favour of Serie A champions Juventus

Zenit St.Petersburg midfielder Axel Witsel has long been linked with a move to Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham, but now latest reports from Daily Mirror claim that the talented Belgian midfielder is set to reject a move to the Premier League and move to Serie A Champions Juventus.

The Old Lady are favourites for the title once again and the midfielder would add some much-needed depth as Juventus look to challenge on all fronts this season.

AS Roma want to make Wojciech Szczesny loan deal permanent

Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has very much cemented his place as Roma’s number 1 and Luciano Spaletti, Roma’s manager, wants to make the loan deal for the Arsenal star a permanent deal and sign him for a fee of €7 million.