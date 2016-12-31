Transfers News and Rumours of the Day, 30th December 2016

Madrid and Barca step in with some unusual bids, while the Chinese Super League is going absolutely bonkers

by Anirudh Menon Football Transfer Roundup 31 Dec 2016, 07:21 IST

One more day to go and Happy Hour will be upon us. Most clubs out there are queuing up in the same orderly fashion that one witness outside state-run beverage corporations, but there’s always that over-smart bugger going “Jaanta hai mera baap kaun hain?” (translates to “do you know who my daddy is) trying to cut the line by waving his huge wallet in everyone’s faces... But enough about China, let’s move on to the real deal shall we?

So here are all the best little pieces of transfer news and rumours from yesterday’s ‘action’.

Serie A

He may soon have to learn Italian to do this now!

- AC Milan are interested in Francesc Fabregas and Jack Wilshere. We don’t know why the sudden “was-great-at-Arsenal” players love in comes from, but the Rossoneri – on the rise since their rather abrupt decline into nothingness – are interested in signing on or both of the little midfield tyros as they try to recreate a fraction of the class that used to ooze across the San Siro turf just a few years ago, While Fabregas is unsettled at Chelsea – what with Signor Antonio Conte prefferring the much more positionally reliable Nemanja Matic and N’Golo Kante to do the the job in his new-fangled good ol’ 3-4-3 – and may well be interested in a move to Italy. Meanwhile Jack Wilshere has gone all of half-a-season un-injured (*crosses fingers* *touches wood*) and has already started attracting interest from everywhere – joining Milan in the hunt for the talented Arsenal player are fellow Juventus-chasers AS Roma.

- AC Milan are at it again. This time they are being linked with ex-La Masia graduate and current Everton disappearing act Gerard Deulofeu. They have come a long way from the times of Kaka and Clarence Seedorf, have the Milanese. With Ronald Koeman using the exciting, if a tad inconsistent, young winger in intermittent fashion, this is another rumour that may well come into fruition sooner rather than later. Just to make sure there is an element of fun is involved, Deportivo La Coruna and Marseille are both also interested in the winger, who will be a useful addition as an X-Factor to any side.

– Meanwhile cross-town neighbours Inter Milan are considering a staggering £43m bid for Marcelo Brozovic, from guess whom... an unnamed Chinese club. The Blue and Black half of Inter are currently dependent on their two Croations – Ivan Perisic and the aforementioned Brozovic - to provide them with some quality wingplay, but 43 mill of the good stuff may just be too good an offer to turn down.